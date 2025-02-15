Sen. Tommy Tuberville Sells Off Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carrier Global stock on January 10th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 1/10/2025.

Shares of CARR opened at $65.19 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,061,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $130,479,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

