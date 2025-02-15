Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 701,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 874,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

