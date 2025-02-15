Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.