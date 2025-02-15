Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

