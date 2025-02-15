Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.