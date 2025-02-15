Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

