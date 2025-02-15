Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

