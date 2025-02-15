Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after buying an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.