Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.64 and traded as low as C$17.90. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 109,408 shares changing hands.

SIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark lowered shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Savaria Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.64.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

