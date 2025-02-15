Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.