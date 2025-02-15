Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $184.84 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.