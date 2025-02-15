Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sadot Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SDOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 11,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Sadot Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.