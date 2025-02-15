RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 42,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 45,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.