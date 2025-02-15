Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

