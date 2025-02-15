Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $700.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $664.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

