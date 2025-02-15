Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 480 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

