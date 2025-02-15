Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.