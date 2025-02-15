Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

