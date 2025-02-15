Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion.

Ricoh stock remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Friday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

