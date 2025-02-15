Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion.
Ricoh Price Performance
Ricoh stock remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Friday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Ricoh Company Profile
