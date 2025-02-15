Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $398,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.20. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

