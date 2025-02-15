Rhumbline Advisers Has $357.40 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $357,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.58 and its 200-day moving average is $518.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

