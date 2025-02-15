RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,735 ($47.01) and last traded at GBX 3,710 ($46.70). Approximately 76,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 15,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,670 ($46.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,361.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,322.50.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

