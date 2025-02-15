Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Completes Merger Transactions with Blackstone Real Estate Partners ###

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the completion of merger transactions with Blackstone Real Estate Partners. The mergers were completed on February 12, 2025, following the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated November 6, 2024.

As part of the transactions, various financial arrangements were finalized. The Partnership terminated and repaid all indebtedness under the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as well as a real estate mortgage. Additionally, the Partnership paid off $450 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2026 and 2027 Senior Notes and redeemed $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2028 Senior Notes.

The completion of the mergers resulted in significant corporate changes. Each share of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s common stock was converted into cash at $17.50 per share. Directors resigned from the Board, and key officers, including the CEO, CFO, and COO, departed. Furthermore, a delisting process of the company’s common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market was initiated.

The transactions marked a change in control of both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and the Partnership, with the former becoming a subsidiary of Blackstone entities. Importantly, the completion of the mergers led to modifications in the rights of security holders and the articles of incorporation of the Company.

In a related development, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. issued a press release on February 12, 2025, announcing the successful completion of the mergers involving the privatization of the company by Blackstone.

For a full overview of the financial transactions and the agreements involved, interested parties are encouraged to review the complete 8-K filing. Additionally, the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing provides additional insight into the completed transactions.

This concludes the key highlights from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s recent 8-K filing detailing its significant merger transactions with Blackstone Real Estate Partners, completed on February 12, 2025.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

