Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

