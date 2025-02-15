Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.9 %

RSG stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $232.52. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

