Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $985.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,183.22. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,257 shares of company stock valued at $23,579,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.