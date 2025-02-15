Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $454.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.24. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

