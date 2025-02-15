Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Regal Asian Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance

Regal Asian Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.