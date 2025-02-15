Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $197.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,655.80. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $1,985,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,032,538.09. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $39,357,388 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

