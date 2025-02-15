Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average is $533.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

