Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Realty Income by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

O stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

