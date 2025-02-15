Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

