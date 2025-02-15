Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Rail Vision

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.