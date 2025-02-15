Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 790 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 2.0% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

