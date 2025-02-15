Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

