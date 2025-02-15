Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.72.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.49. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

