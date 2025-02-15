Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,269,000 after buying an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,089,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after buying an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

