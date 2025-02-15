Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

