Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $406,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $591.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

