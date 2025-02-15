PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,751 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

