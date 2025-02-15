PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,402 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.41. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $607.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.