PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,343 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McDonald’s Stock Performance
MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
