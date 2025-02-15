PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

