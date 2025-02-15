ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 29101372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
