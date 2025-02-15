Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established, and financially stable companies with a track record of consistent performance and reliable dividends. These stocks are recognized for their low volatility and strong financial standings, making them considered as safer investments in comparison to other more speculative stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,194. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.46.

