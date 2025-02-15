Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $7.49. Precipio shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 6,502 shares changing hands.

Precipio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

