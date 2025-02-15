Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.90. Prada shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 2,180 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

