Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,147,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

