Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 17.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,147,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

