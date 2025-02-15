Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Trading Down 25.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.