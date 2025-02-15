PineStone Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $431,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

